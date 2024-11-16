Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association elects four new board members

Photo: LinkedIn (Clockwise, from top left): Lumin McCutcheon, Vicki Dalgleish, Colin Ross and Lara Pethybridge.

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association welcomed four new members to its board of directors during its annual general meeting last month in Vernon.

Rock Creek’s Lumin McCutcheon, Lake Country’s Vicki Dalgleish, Penticton’s Lara Pethybridge and Lake Country’s Colin Ross were all elected to the board during the AGM, which was held as part of TOTA’s annual summit in the North Okanagan city.

McCutcheon works at Trails to the Boundary Society, Dalgleish is with Sandman Hotel Group, Pethybridge is employed by Andrew Peller Ltd., and Ross works in marketing at Peak Cellars winery.

Oliver’s Sandra Oldfield continues as chairwoman of the board, while Kimo Linders of Penticton’s ERTCU Travel Group was elected for another term as vice-chairman. Destination Silver Star’s Cassandra Zerebeski was elected for another term as secretary-treasurer, and past chairman Michael J. Ballingall of Big White rounds out the executive.

Elected for another term as board members were Mandi Carroll of Westbank First Nation, Kelley Glazer of Destination Osoyoos, Morgen Matheson of Tourism Shuswap and Ed Ratuski of YKA Kamloops Airport.

Continuing as board members are Monica Seys of Shuswap Marina, Dale Sivucha of Coast Capri Hotel and Thom Tischik of Travel Penticton Society.