United Way BC on Canada's Top 100 Employers list for second straight year

Photo: Contributed

United Way British Columbia, which has offices in Kelowna and Kamloops, has once again been named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers.

This is the 25th year for the awards program, which is held in conjunction with—and published in—The Globe and Mail. This is the second year in a row United Way BC has been identified as one of the nation’s exceptional workplaces for employees.

“This national recognition reflects the strong culture we’ve been building since our amalgamation in 2021,” United Way BC president and CEO Michael McKnight said in a press release. “I am incredibly proud to lead such a talented and committed group of individuals that not only meet but exceed expectations.

“We have once again demonstrated that when we come together, there’s no challenge we can’t overcome.”

Canada’s Top 100 Employers cited the organization’s generous time off policy, which includes 4.4 weeks of paid vacation to start. United Way BC also helps employees plan for life after work and each year gives them four paid days off to volunteer in the community.

The Southern Interior regional office of United Way BC is in Kelowna. It runs workplace campaigns, supports community building and holds fundraising events like the annual drive-thru breakfast.

The organization’s Thompson-Nicola Cariboo regional office is in Kamloops.