Kelowna Medical Aesthetics hosting annual Christmas gala for Animal Rescue Ranch

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna Medical Aesthetics will be holding its annual Christmas Gala on Thursday, and all proceeds raised from the event will go towards helping vulnerable animals.

Attendees can choose to attend one of two windows—either 3-5 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 21—and enjoy Christmas appetizers and wine while meeting the KMA team at its office, which is located at 1-1562 Water St.

More than $8,000 in prizes will be given away, there will be several live skin care demonstrations, and attendees will receive treatment discounts.

Money raised from gala ticket sales will go to Animal Rescue Ranch in Black Mountain, which takes farm animals people have given up on and provides the farm, food and supplies they need to live.

Tickets to the KMA Christmas Gala can be purchased by calling 778-363-3701.