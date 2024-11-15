Highway 97C reopened after crash closes down the Okanagan Connector

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 10:02 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that the Okanagan Connector is now reopen in both directions, with the road cleared following an earlier crash.

UPDATE: 9 p.m.

The Okanagan Connector remains closed in both directions on Friday night due to vehicle crash.

The next update from DriveBC is expected at 10 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 7:30 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that the Okanagan Connector is closed on Friday night in both directions.

Highway 97C has shut down due to a vehicle incident between Junction Hwy 97 and Aspen Grove, which sits 22 km east of Merritt and over 80 km to Peachland.

An assessment is in progress and travellers are advised to expect delays.

The next update from DriveBC is expected at 9 p.m.