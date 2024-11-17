Canadian 'Topgun' pilot reflects on Cold War after flying more than 5,000 hours

Photo: KF Centre for Excellence

The KF Centre for Excellence is hosting Cold War Reflections as part of its Legendary speaker series in November.

Colonel (Ret'd) Phil Engstad will be talking about his experiences as a pilot during his military career, when he logged more than 5,000 hours and was one of five Canadian fighter pilots known as a “Topgun”.

Engstad grew up in Burns Lake B.C. and later moved to Nelson. After graduating, he joined the RCAF in Centralia, Ontario in 1961. He received his Wings in the summer of 1964.

Over the years, Engstad was involved in a variety of training programs and postings. From training on the F86 Sabre to flying the CF104 Starfighters in Marville, France and Lahr, West Germany. Engstad also served with the U.S. Air Force, instructing and flying the F4 Phantom as well as the CF5 Freedom Fighter aircraft and serving as a founding member of 419 Tactical Squadron.

Col. Engstad was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel in 1981 and Colonel in 1986. He received the Meritorious Service medal from the Governor General in 1992.

If you're interested in learning more about Col. Engstad's career you are encouraged to confirm your attendance by calling 250-807-5353 or emailing [email protected], the cost of the event is $10.