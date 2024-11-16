Plans unveiled for a new six-storey apartment on Lakeshore Road

Photo: Google Street View

A new apartment complex is being proposed for an area of Lakeshore Road that appears to be undergoing a transition.

The six-storey apartment at 3577 and 3581 Lakeshore is next to another low-rise project which is presently on hold while the developer makes some improvements requested by council back in the spring.

In that case council approved rezoning of the property but deferred issuing a development permit to give the developer a chance to work with staff to come up with a better design.

The new proposal before planning staff is asking that the adjacent properties be rezoned from infill housing to apartment housing to make way for the six-storey building.

The new building would house 45 living units including 35 one bedroom and 10 two bedroom units.

A single ground-floor unit would be included with the remaining living spaces on floors three through six. The bottom two floors would include parking for 48 vehicles.

While specific development plans are still being finalized, developers are proposing large balconies for each suite, rooftop amenity and a guest suite.

The development would also be situated along a transit supportive corridor, which aligns with the 2040 Official Community Plan.

“Considering the high walk and bike score, the reliance on automobile use is greatly reduced allowing the area to diversify while promoting sustainable transportation methods,” the application states.

“As this area increases in density, the demand for transportation services will increase, which will allow the city to dedicate more resources to public transportation.

“Additionally, when automobile use is required, the required number of parking stalls have been provided on site.”

Internal staff will review the application before it reaches city council.