Art exhibit asks questions about what a community where everyone belongs and thrive looks like

Photo: Maria Lee, Okanagan College

Okanagan College and the Okanagan College Student Union are hosting a unique art event until the end of the month.

Reflections on Belonging asks people to reflect on, and actively engage with, questions of identity, community, and belonging.

The event coincides with Transgender Awareness Week, which runs from November 13 to the 19th and International Education Week, November 18-22.

The works included in the exhibition highlight how barriers to inclusion are felt by diverse community members and encourage us to build communities that are more inclusive and equitable.

The unique project had artists work with community members to produce works expressing their experiences of discrimination, using a range of creative media. It was led by Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society and funded by the Government of Canada, and it is now travelling to other communities in the Okanagan and beyond.

The exhibition is open to everyone between November 15 and the 29th, in the foyer of the Library on the Kelowna Campus.