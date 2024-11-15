City of Kelowna plow crews preparing for snowfall in forecast

Photo: City of Kelowna - file photo

With snow in the forecast, crews are out prepping Kelowna roads for the city's first snowfall.

Environment Canada is calling for up to five centimetres of snow to fall over the city on Saturday, and city plow operators are getting ready to jump into action.

“We’ve completed switching equipment over for the winter, have more than 20,000 tons of sand on hand for the season and, after last year’s fairly dry snow season, our snowplows are raring to get back to work,” said Blair Stewart, Kelowna's acting roadways operations manager.

“Just as our crews are prepared to jump into action when the snow falls, we want to remind residents that they too play an important part in our community’s snow clearing and ice control efforts.”

As of Friday, crews are out on city streets de-icing and advance treating the roads, Stewart says.

Like years past, plowing is done on a priority basis, with high-traffic roads like Gordon Drive being plowed first, followed by “collector roads" like Richter Street and bus routes, school zones and town centres.

Residential roads come in as third priority when it comes to plowing.

The City of Kelowna is asking residents to move cars off the street when the snow falls, to make plowing easier. This is particularly necessary for those living on snow routes, where temporary street parking bans go into effect when snow falls.

Snow routes include Academy Way, Black Mountain, Clifton/Magic Estates/Wilden, Dilworth Mountain, Kirschner Mountain, McKinley Beach, Quail Ridge and areas in the South Mission. Vehicles left on the street in these areas are subject to towing and a $50 fine.