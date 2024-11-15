Driving conditions on Goudie Road extremely slippery on Friday morning

Photo: Google Street View Goudie Road in Joe Rich extremely slippery Friday morning.

UPDATE 10:24 a.m.

Another Joe Rich resident has let Castanet know that Goudie Road has now been sanded.

Robert Rickard has lived in Joe Rich for the past 20 years he says this is nothing new.

"Every year at this time, something like this happens."

Rickard says because of the elevation on Goudie Road it gets very slippery, even if there isn't any actual precipitation.

"The ground is warmer than the air so we get condensation that quickly turns into ice, longtime residents up this way know about it and plan for it but my son was late for school today because the bus couldn't get through," Rickard says.

ORIGINAL 9:20 a.m.

A Joe Rich resident who's been trying to make his way into Kelowna Friday morning tells Castanet Goudie Road is very slippery.

"I'm just in a lineup. So I thought I'd let you know. I'm behind a bus [and] the bus isn't going down. It's super slick," says the 30-year Joe Rich resident, who did not want to be identified.

The tipster indicated several vehicles have ended up in the ditch as they attempted to pass a school bus, which is not moving as of 9 a.m.

The caller also said there was a semi-tractor trailer jack-knifed behind him on Goudie Road because the roadway is so slippery.

"I just thought I'd let you know so you could maybe inform people that it's very dangerous," he said.

"I was worried about my wife getting injured, rolling her car. Seems like she made it. You can't even stand up on the thing, you'll fall down."

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud Friday with fog patches dissipating by noon and a high of 6 C. Temperatures at the Kelowna Airport reached a low of -1 C at 6 a.m. Friday morning.