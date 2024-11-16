Ensemble group bringing the sounds of the Mediterranean to Rotary Centre for the Arts

Photo: Contributed

The sounds of the Mediterranean are coming to Kelowna later this month.

Lamiae Naki, is bringing her ensemble, Seffarine, for an evening of captivating Mediterranean music to the Rotary Centre for the Arts, in the Mary Irwin Theatre on Friday, November 29.

Mary Irwin Theatre programming director, Andrew Stauffer, says, “Seffarine’s music is where Persian classical, Spanish flamenco, and Andalusian music meet. The result is music that is vibrant, elegant, and enchanting. One can forget to breathe when hearing Lamiae Naki’s stunning voice. ”

Seffarine was honoured in 2017 as a Western Arts Alliance Launchpad Artist and their debut album, De Fez a Jerez, funded by a grant from the Regional Arts and Culture Council, was recorded in Jerez, Spain with flamenco legends. The album earned international acclaim, ranking in the Transglobal World Music Charts top 20 and being named one of the "best African albums of 2015" by Afribuku.

Stauffer encourages music patrons to unlock a world of exclusive benefits and support the vibrant arts community in Kelowna by becoming an RCA Theatre Member for just $39. "Membership includes 20% off tickets, early access to performances, priority seating, free exchanges, special promotions, and more, all while contributing to future upgrades and professional arts in our city."