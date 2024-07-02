Kelowna man sentenced to three years in prison for 'outrageous' sexual assault

Photo: Nicholas Johansen The Kelowna Courthouse.

A Kelowna man has been sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting a young woman in her bedroom 3.5 years ago.

Joshua Hawco, 32, was convicted by a jury of the sexual assault in 2022 for an attack that occurred on Dec. 24, 2020 while Hawco was visiting the victim's female roommate who had just met on an online hook-up app.

Hawco's actions were described as “outrageous” by Judge Gary Weatherill, who said Hawco’s continued denial, lack of acceptance of his crime and lack of remorse, despite being found guilty by a jury, only makes it worse.

On Tuesday in Kelowna court, Weatherill handed down the sentence, after the court heard directly from the victim, who cannot be named under a routine publication ban.

“Your offending has had a lasting impact on a young woman’s life,” Weatherill told Hawco, referencing a lengthy, powerful and at times emotional victim impact statement delivered in court by the woman before the sentencing.

Victim reveals impact of sex assault

Recounting the dramatic impact the sexual assault had, and continues to have on her, the victim said within a month of the attack she attempted to take her own life. When that failed, she developed an eating disorder, losing 80 pounds in a month, and developed a drug dependency.

She said she did not feel safe in her own home, was scared to be alone and also with others, would lock herself in her bathroom many nights and even lost the ability to fall asleep.

“I felt more hollow than human,” she told the court.

She said she also felt angry, at Hawco, the justice system and herself for not yelling, screaming and fighting back the night he attacked her. She said she felt revictimized by the legal proceedings dragging on for nearly four years.

Speaking in court with her back to Hawco, at times forcefully and at other times emotionally, she detailed the debilitating impact the assault and the lengthy legal aftermath had on her as Hawco continued to refuse to admit his his crime, take responsibility or show any remorse after he was found guilty.

At one point during her statement, Hawco, who spent his entire time in the prisoner box continually shifting in his chair seemingly perpetually agitated, jumped to his feet with his fist in the air as if he wanted to challenge what she was saying.

Accused maintains innocence

But he quickly sat back down without saying a word after being admonished to remain seated by the court sheriff and having words with his lawyer.

Following the victim impact statement, Hawco was given a final opportunity to address the court—something the judge said he declined to do earlier—and asked for, and was granted, 15 minutes to prepare his words.

Outside the courtroom, Hawco could be heard loudly telling his lawyer he felt he should be allowed to say something. Hawco and his lawyer left the area outside the courtroom when his victim emerged with a supporter.

Despite saying earlier he wanted to address the court, Hawco through his lawyer declined to make any statement when they returned to the courtroom. His lawyer said Hawco continues to deny he assaulted the victim, claiming the sex was consensual.

Following the sentencing, Hawco was handcuffed and led away to start his federal jail sentence as his victim looked on from the gallery.

Previous mistrial application

In April, Hawco applied to have a judge declare a mistrial in the case and have the jury's conviction thrown out. In his application, he pointed to the Crown's failure to completely disclose a statement the victim made to police. Of the 83-page statement, five pages were blacked out.

Hawco's defence counsel successfully applied to access the redacted portions of the statement post-conviction, and after reading the full statement, the defence lawyer argued he would have proceeded differently if he'd had it before the trial.

While Weatherill ruled Hawco's arguments were “weighty and persuasive,” a judge has limited power to overturn a jury's verdict. He said that can only occur “in exceptional cases and where exceptional circumstances exist.”

“Having reviewed the redacted portions, and although possibly relevant to the defense, on balance I am not persuaded that they reached the level of materiality that would warrant a mistrial being ordered,” Weatherill said in the ruling on the call for a mistrial.

“Further, it must be kept in mind that this was a sexual assault case. [The victim] has already been through one trial and I have no doubt she has no interest in testifying again at a new trial. The public has an expectation that there is one trial per indictment and a mistrial should only be declared as a last resort.”

However, Justice Weatherill noted the B.C. Court of Appeal would be the appropriate place for Hawco to argue his Charter right to a fair trial had been violated.

While Hawco will get a 45-day reduction to his sentence for the month he served in jail following his arrest, he will also have his name added to Canada’s sexual offenders’ registry, submit a DNA sample and was told to have no contact with his victim while he serves his sentence.