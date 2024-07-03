Free outdoor concerts returning to Lake Country this summer

Photo: Contributed

The Live! in Lake Country free concert series kicks off this weekend and will run for the rest of the summer.

The Friday night concert series at Swalwell Park taking place 7 p.m to 9 p.m. will bring a variety of music acts to the community every week.

“We’ve got a really broad range of music planned for audiences of all ages with tribute acts, reggae, country, pop and alternative rock, soul and even disco rock,” said organizer Ryan Donn.

“There is a kids zone with weekly activities including things like hula hoops, origami, caricatures, henna and face painting. Swalwell Park will definitely be the place to be Friday nights to meet friends and neighbours and enjoy an evening of entertainment.”

The series opens July 5 with Cod Gone Wild and Andrew Johns, followed by The Everly Brothers Experience on July 12. The Lake Country Farmers and Crafters Market, also located at Swalwell Park on Fridays, is extending its hours to 8 p.m. to accommodate concert goers.

Bring, lawn chairs or blankets for seating. It is recommended that pets be left at home. Consider carpooling, walking or cycling as onsite parking is limited, but parking is available at Swalwell Park for persons with disabilities.

“We really appreciate the generosity of our returning title sponsor TD and the 2024 event sponsors Okanagan Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Stone Sisters, Kiwanis, and Lake Country Chamber of Commerce. Without their generosity we wouldn’t be able to offer such high calibre concerts to the community free of charge,” said Donn.

