Trail closures coming to Kelowna's Mission Creek Greenway for construction project

Photo: RDCO

Temporary trail closures are coming to a portion of Mission Creek Regional Park this week.

According to the Regional District of Central Okanagan, in order to prepare for the planned installation of four riffles – shallow landforms constructed from rocks – some Mission Creek trails will be closed to accommodate construction and heavy equipment into the park.

While work is underway on the service road bridge crossing July 3 and 4, closures at this location will require visitors accessing the Soopollalie Trail and the Sutherland Hills Trail to use alternate trail routes.

Signage and barricades will be in place during the closure and RDCO says visitors are asked to adhere to construction signage, flagging and directions from workers.

"Visitors to the Mission Creek Regional Park should see excavators, pickups and gravel trucks entering and exiting the service road from Hall Rd. directly to the construction location," said RDCO in a written release.

"Increased traffic along KLO and Hall Rd. will be evident as this is the primary access for trucks and equipment for this project. Visitors are asked to use alternate entrances for parking and trail access."

More road closures and trail detours are expected to be announced in the coming days as this project aims to create improve fish habitat while acting as natural flood protection during high water events.