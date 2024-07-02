Travel conditions at YLW return to normal after mechanics strike disrupts WestJet flights

Rob Gibson

Travel conditions have almost returned to normal at Kelowna International Airport following a brief national walkout by mechanics just as the Canada Day long weekend got underway.

"We have emergency management plans that we have in place for this type of thing. But our expectation was that this wasn't going to happen. And then it did," says YLW ground terminal manager Jeff Monk.

WestJet expects flight disruptions to continue this week after a deal was reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics.

Some 680 members of the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association walked off the job on Friday evening despite a directive for binding arbitration from federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan.

Once strike action started it didn't take long for a tentative agreement to be reached late Sunday night. But by then, the damage had already been done.

WestJet says it cancelled around 830 flights scheduled between Thursday and Monday and then later amended that number, adding another 214 flights that were cancelled on Monday on top of 78 that had already been chopped, and 27 flights that were cancelled for Tuesday.

"In total, we had 72 cancellations," Monk said in Kelowna.

"So it impacted about 6,000 of our passengers inbound and outbound. That's significant."

As you might imagine Canada Day is one of the busiest weekends of the year for air travel and this weekend was shaping up to be another busy one when things changed dramatically.

"Our expectation was that we would be busy, and we were stood up to be there. But we changed our operational plans as a result of what happened."

Monk says they still had people, passengers and planes to deal with but it ended up being in a very different way.

"Today is almost normal. One cancellation Calgary inbound Calgary outbound flight this afternoon, otherwise as it stands at the moment, it looks like all of WestJet's other flights are operating as normal," says Monk.