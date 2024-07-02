Tree removal to close Kelowna's Gordon Drive this Sunday

Photo: Google Maps Closure area in red.

Kelowna drivers are being warned about a closure of Gordon Drive in the Lower Mission this weekend.

The city says on July 7 Gordon Drive between Raymer and McClure roads will be closed for tree removal.

From approximately 6 a.m. to noon, FortisBC will be in the area to remove a dead tree that was identified as a risk to falling and damaging electrical lines and private property.

Safety signage will be in place the day of the tree removal and people are asked to use alternative routes, whether it be by car, by bike or simply by finding a detour on your walk.

"The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during this work and apologize in advance for any inconvenience," the city said in a statement.