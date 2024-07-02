Pro-Palestine encampment at UBC Okanagan dismantled

Photo: Contributed A pro-Palestine encampment at UBCO has been take down by organizers.

A pro-Palestine protest encampment at UBC Okanagan has been dismantled after 46 days.

Organizers announced over the long weekend that the camp would end. It was erected on May 13 amid a wave of similar protests across North America.

“For 46 days, UBC Okanagan has gone out of its way to tire us out,” said the self-proclaimed People’s University for Gaza in a news release.

The protesters have been refusing to speak on the record about their cause and have been masked for cameras. The protest, however, has been calling for UBC to “divest from Israel’s settler colonial occupation, ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians, and to join a global academic boycott of Israeli universities,” said a statement when the encampment was announced.

Protest organizers said in a release they have “begun meetings with UBC administration” about their demands, but do not believe that the meetings themselves are “wins.”

Campus security has been increased over the past six weeks in response to the encampment, something bemoaned by protesters.

Minor changes were made to commencement ceremonies to work around the protest, but school operations were not significantly affected by the encampment.

Encampment organizers, however, say they will continue their protests in other ways. “UBC Okanagan beware: The People’s University for Gaza is everywhere."

In a previous statement by UBC’s president, responding to an encampment at the Vancouver campus, Benoit-Antoine Bacon said UBC’s endowment fund doesn't directly own any stocks that are the target of divestment demands.

He said the targeted companies are instead part of "pooled funds and managed by external investment managers," making up 0.28 per cent of the endowment fund UBC says is worth about $2.8 billion.