June rainfall totals below normal in Thompson-Okanagan

Weather appeared rainy and wet through parts of June, however, Environment Canada says precipitation for the Thompson-Okanagan last month was actually below normal.

Meteorologist Ken Dosanjh says Kelowna saw 34.5 millimetres of rainfall in June, 75.2 per cent of normal.

“Vernon was pretty much bang on in terms of temperature, so near normal temperatures. But as we look into precipitation, it was drier," he said.

The North Okanagan city received 26 millimetres of rain last month, just 44 per cent of normal.

While June may have seen less rain than a typical June, temperatures were fairly normal across the board.

Dosanjh said Kelowna's temperature average was normal for June while Penticton was 1.2 C cooler than typical.

Penticton's precipitation was also below normal with 38 millimetres of rain falling, 81.2 per cent of a typical June.

Thunderstorm watches occurred later in the month for several different cities, with Kamloops experiencing the worst of it over the long weekend, causing flash flooding along Highway 1 north of the city.

“We did have severe thunderstorm watches in place for that area, and unfortunately, that did end up happening where there were some flash flooding concerns that occurred," Dosanjh said.

"I would say thunderstorm potential does vary. We are in a meteorological summer where we do tend to see most of our precipitation occur from afternoon thunderstorms.”

Kamloops temperatures were near normal, just 0.7 C below a typical June.

For precipitation, Kamloops saw 24.5 millimetres of rain, 51.6 per cent of normal.

June is traditionally the wettest month of the year in the Okanagan.

As we head into the summer months, Environment Canada expects the forecast to drastically heat up over the next seven days, with a high of 35 C predicted for Kelowna by Sunday.