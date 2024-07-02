No criminal investigation for Kelowna driver after car rolls over in Glenmore

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna driver has walked away from a vehicle rollover in Glenmore completely unscathed.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. July 2, Kelowna RCMP attended a single vehicle rollover on the centre median at Glenmore Rd. and Glenmeadows Rd., where a black SUV flipped onto its roof.

A witness at the scene tells Castanet they were woken up at 2:30 a.m. by the sounds of a car crash, looking outside their window to see an SUV on its hood.

The witness says emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after, including a fire truck, ambulance and police.

"The lone driver was uninjured and received a violation ticket for Driving Without Due Care under the Motor Vehicle Act. There was no criminal investigation into this incident," said the Kelowna RCMP.