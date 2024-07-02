Ribfest ready to start smoking at Kelowna's City Park this weekend

Photo: CTV News

The Kelowna Ribfest is making its return after being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day festival starts Friday July 5 and runs through until July 7 at City Park in Kelowna.

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with five award-winning national rib teams serving up mouth-watering ribs for three days.

Aside from the world-class ribs, and pulled pork sandwiches from the five award-winning rib chefs, attendees can explore the vendor village dine at one of the many diverse food trucks available or enjoy an adult drink at the beverage garden.

"We are really excited to bring Ribfest back to Kelowna, this has all been made possible through the support of our community, the five national rib chefs," said Christina Ferreira, owner Impact Events and Brand Management, producers of Ribfest 2024.

"Supporting Ribfest isn't just about coming out to spend the day enjoying great food, drink and live entertainment you are also supporting dozens of small local businesses."

Parking will be limited, and attendees are encouraged to carpool or use an alternate means of getting around.

Kelowna RibFest is a family-friendly event, and admission is free. For more information click here.