COSAR, RCMP locate missing person in large Canada Day crowd in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Madison Reeve Canada Day in downtown Kelowna (July 1st, 2024)

It was a team effort on Canada Day.

On Monday afternoon, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue members, Kelowna RCMP, and the Kelowna Fire Department were called to search for a missing person with Down syndrome.

The missing person was lost downtown in a large crowd of people during the festivities.

"They were located two and a half hours later safe and sound," COSAR said in an update on Facebook.

COSAR's boat team will be out Monday evening assisting during the Canada Day fireworks celebration that is set to kick off at 10 p.m.