Madison Reeve

Canada Day fireworks lit up the night sky over Kelowna Monday night.

The fireworks were launched from a barge on Okanagan Lake and went off without a hitch at 10 p.m. over Kelowna's Waterfront Park.

Thousands of people took in the fireworks display downtown, which lasted for about 10 minutes.

Despite some rain off and on all day, tens of thousands of people took part in the festivities, which included live music, food trucks, vendors, and games.

Back on Canada Day in 2023, the fireworks display was canceled due to a fire on Knox Mountain.

Campfires remain prohibited within the City of Kelowna at all times.