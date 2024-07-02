Dogs and car found on Leon Avenue hours after Canada Day theft

Photo: Richelle De Medeiros

A Kelowna resident had her Canada Day turned upside down after her car was stolen along with her two dogs, who were inside the vehicle at the time of the theft.

The incident reportedly happened at 991 Richter Street just after 2 p.m.

Richelle De Medeiros said she had run into a restaurant to grab food and parked her Jeep Commander just outside the restaurant on Richter Street.

De Medeiros says she had left the car running because her two dogs were inside the vehicle. She says she had locked the doors but left a window slightly down. When she came back out to her car, the vehicle was gone.

"It was stolen with my two dogs inside. I called the police. They had helicopters out looking for it. I just ran in for five minutes to grab food. It was hot, so the AC was left on."

Police notified De Medeiros just after 4 p.m. on July 1 that the car and both dogs were located on Leon Avenue.

The RCMP had to surround the vehicle and arrested two people.

"They had one officer in an unmarked car that followed them for about a block and a half, and then they surrounded the two suspects and had them arrested. The car and dogs are okay," she said.

Castanet has requested more information from the Kelowna RCMP.