Tens of thousands turn out for Canada Day celebration in Kelowna

Madison Reeve

A little rain didn't dampen the spirits of Kelowna residents celebrating Canada Day.

Thousands of people made their way downtown on Monday to celebrate the 25th Annual Kelowna Canada Day Festival.

Most were dressed in bright red and white and decked out with Canadian flags.

The event, put on by Festivals Kelowna, began at 10 a.m. and will run until 10 p.m. when the fireworks kick off at Waterfront Park (weather permitting).

The day is free to attend and includes live music in multiple areas of Kelowna's downtown core, dozens of food trucks, the Annual Kelowna Folkfest at Prospera Place, kids' zones, face painting, and more.

Anna Lam, originally from China, moved to Kelowna 10 years ago and has been volunteering on Canada Day ever since.

"Canada is beautiful. Canada is my country too. It is my second country. This is why I love Canada," she said.

More information on the celebration can be found at festivalskelowna.com.