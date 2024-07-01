Showers in forecast shouldn't put damper on Canada Day fireworks in Kelowna

Photo: Nicholas Johansen The Canada Day cake cutting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Prospera Place.

Bring an umbrella for Canada Day festivities Monday in Kelowna.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The wet weather is good news for the fireworks show. It should be a go, unless something unexpected happens. Last year, the Canada Day fireworks were cancelled when a fire broke out on Knox Mountain.

This is the 25th Annual Kelowna Canada Day Festival and plenty is going on throughout the day.

Some of the highlights include the cake cutting at Prospera Place at 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. That’s also where you can find the 49th Annual Kelowna Folkfest Stage & Ethnic Food Booths.

Stuart Park will be rocking with the Parks Alive! Power Stage. Rocket 88 kicks off the music at 1 p.m. and headliners Black Pontiac are scheduled to wrap things up from 8:05 p.m. until 9:35 p.m.

The Kiwanis Family Stage will host a variety of acts between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. while over at Tugboat Beach, the TD Beach Stage gets going with Ben Klick at 1 p.m. and ends with Andrew Allan from 8:20 p.m. until 9:50 p.m.

Other activities include the Kids Zone in Pioneer Gardens, The Made in Canada Marketplace at Rhapsody Plaza and the Taste of Canada Food Fair at Concession Plaza.

The pyrotechnics are set to light up the sky over Waterfront Park at 10 p.m.

You can find the full list of events on the Festivals Kelowna website.