Photo: Cayden Jensen

Kelowna resident Cayden Jensen says multiple RCMP cruisers surround a vehicle at Cooper Rd & Enterprise Way Sunday night.

Jensen says a total of five RCMP vehicles are on the scene.

He says police at the scene confirm the RCMP gang unit has arrived.

Two people are in handcuffs and a tow truck has arrived.

Castanet has requested more information from the Kelowna RCMP.