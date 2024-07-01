Kelowna resident becomes first woman to complete the Tour Divide grand depart event in under 16 days

Photo: Instagram Meaghan Hackinen at the Mexico border at Antelope Wells

A Kelowna resident has been crowned the first woman to cross the finish line of a grueling 4,400-kilometer (2,700-mile) bike race in New Mexico.

After 15 days and 23 hours, Meaghan Hackinen clinched the women’s category at Antelope Wells in the 2024 Tour Divide, making history as the first woman to complete the grand depart event in under 16 days.

The Kelowna cyclist achieved the second fastest women's time ever in the race on her first attempt at the route.

Hackinen's time also secured her 7th place overall in the race.

The 2024 Tour Divide began on Friday, June 14th, at 8 a.m. with around 200 riders following the roughly 4,400-kilometer (2,700-mile) Great Divide Mountain Bike Route from north to south, starting in Banff and finishing at the US/Mexico border in Antelope Wells, New Mexico.

The race is self-supported, accumulating more than 60,000 meters of elevation gain over 50 high mountain passes along the way.

Hackinen is expected to be back in Kelowna next week.