Environment Canada forecasts temperatures to hover near 30 degrees all week

Madison Reeve

The summer heat is set to move in across the Thompson Okanagan this week.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to remain near 30 degrees for the majority of the week.

Canada Day Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 degrees. The afternoon will have a 40 percent chance of showers with possible thunderstorms.

Tuesday will also reach 23 degrees with sunshine expected all day.

More sun is expected on Wednesday with a high of 26 C.

The temperature will continue to climb on Thursday with a high of 27 C and more sun.

Both Friday and Saturday will be hot with a high of 34 C and sunshine all day.

