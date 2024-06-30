14th annual Bubba Open raising money for animal rescue organizations

Photo: : Pixabay

In just a few short days, Kelowna residents will be able to hit the golf course while supporting animals in need.

The 14th annual Bubba Open is back and this year will be taking place at Sunset Ranch Golf Club on July 6th.

The Bubba Open is a golf event dedicated to supporting two organizations: Paws it Forward Dog Rescue and AlleyCATS Alliance.

This year’s event aims to surpass last year’s fundraising total of $24,000.

All proceeds directly benefit the animals, as both Paws it Forward Dog Rescue and AlleyCATS Alliance are entirely volunteer-run organizations.

The event's auction will take place from July 3rd until the evening of July 10th, 2024, featuring a wide array of items donated by individuals and companies.

“We have so many cool auction items donated by some incredible people and companies. Thank you to everyone for all your support over the years,” said founder Ken “Bubba” Coles.

To date, the charity golf tournament has raised over $100,000.