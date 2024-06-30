Kelowna Fire Department puts out fire at Martin Park Sunday morning

Madison Reeve

A suspicious fire was put out early Sunday morning at Kelowna's Martin Park, next to an Okanagan Boys and Girls Club building.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. at 1434 Graham Street.

The fire was burning along a fence at the park and was quickly put out by the Kelowna Fire Department.

A garbage bin was also reportedly burned. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time but is believed to be suspicious in nature.

Castanet has requested more details from the Kelowna Fire Department.