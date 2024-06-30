Big White's summer season kicked off Saturday with lift-accessed biking

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Mountain bikers loading Big White's Bullet Chair Saturday.

It's been two and a half months since Big White's winter season came to a close, but the lifts are now spinning once again for the summer season.

The resort's biking season kicked off Saturday morning, after opening day was pushed back a couple days due to the snowy weather on the hill earlier in June.

But the bike trails were ready to go Saturday, and a number of local riders hit the hill to kick off the lift-accessed biking season.

Big White also offers lift-accessed hiking at the resort, although the hiking trails have not yet been opened this season. Sightseeing chairlift rides are available at the moment, and people can bring their dogs along on the chairlifts.

Some restaurants are also open through the summer months, and people were out enjoying the patio at The Woods in the Big White village Saturday.

The summer season is scheduled to run through to Sept. 2. The lifts will be spinning Thursdays to Sunday, along with holiday Mondays on Canada Day, B.C. Day and Labour Day.

Some of the major events planned at Big White this summer include the Summer Music Series, beginning July 6, Craft & Country Mountain Fest on July 13, a family carnival on July 20, Dog Days on July 27, The Spartan Race on Aug. 24 and the BC Cup from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.