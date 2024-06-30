Kelowna RCMP have provided no information about Friday's ERT response on Dilworth Mountain

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team responded to Cassiar Crescent Friday.

Two days after police swarmed a quiet neighbourhood on Kelowna's Dilworth Mountain, the Kelowna RCMP have yet to provide any information about the incident.

Just before 10 a.m. Friday, a large number of officers, including members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team, descended on Cassiar Crescent, focused on 727 Cassiar Crescent.

Residents in the area heard a loud bang at about 10:10 a.m., and using a loudspeaker, officers demanded the residents of the home come out.

One ERT member was seen lying on a grassy hill pointing a gun at the home, while several other members were stationed around the home. A police drone hovered overhead, as police closed off the street to the general public.

But it's still not clear what prompted such a large police response.

The Kelowna RCMP have not issued any press releases about the incident and multiple requests for information from Castanet have gone unanswered.

The neighbours on scene who Castanet spoke with said they didn't see anyone get taken into custody, after most of the officers cleared the area just before 11 a.m.

The door of the home appeared to have been broken down during the incident, and an officer could be seen inside the home investigating shortly after the ERT members left.

One of the residents of the 727 Cassiar Crescent's downstairs suite told Castanet he left his home when he heard the loudspeaker, and was greeted by officers pointing their guns at him. He and the other tenants of the basement suite were led away from the home one by one.

Kelowna RCMP have also provided few details about a woman's death in Waterfront Park back on June 21. While police said the 28-year-old woman's body was found in the park early that morning, police have not said if the death is being investigated as a homicide or not.

As of June 26, the Kelowna RCMP said the cause of her death was still not known, but that they "do not believe there is an increased risk to public safety at this time."