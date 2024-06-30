Pickup truck crashed through gate and into Okanagan Lake Sunday morning

Photo: Contributed Emergency crews attended to the Cadder Avenue Beach Access Sunday morning after a truck drove into the lake.

A pickup truck smashed through the gate at Kelowna's Cadder Avenue Beach Access Sunday morning and ended up in Okanagan Lake.

A resident in the area was walking her dog at about 7 a.m. when she came upon a number of emergency crews at the end of Cadder Avenue. She then realized a black pickup truck had driven into the lake.

She said it appears the truck had crashed through the locked gate at the beach access.

It's not clear what happened, but the resident said a man appeared to be in custody in the back of a police cruiser at the scene.

RCMP, paramedics and fire crews responded to the incident.