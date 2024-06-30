More flight cancellations over the long weekend due to strike: WestJet

Photo: The Canadian Press Travellers wait for flights at Calgary International Airport as WestJet mechanics strike in Calgary, Saturday.

A sudden strike by the WestJet mechanics union is disrupting the plans of more than 49,000 travellers, including those flying into or out of airports in Kelowna, Kamloops and Penticton.

The Calgary-based airline has already cancelled a total of 407 flights over the weekend in an effort to "maintain stability." Sunday morning, 17 arriving WestJet flights at Kelowna International Airport throughout the day are listed as cancelled, along with 15 departing flights.

These include flights to and from Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Regina, Victoria, and Toronto.

The cancellations have extended to Kamloops as well, with three WestJet flights to and from Calgary listed as cancelled so far Sunday at YKA, and to Penticton, where two flights to and from Calgary have also been cancelled.

Sunday's cancellations come following earlier cancelled flights at YLW and YKA on Saturday. Of the 407 flights cancelled nationally so far, 282 of these came on Saturday.

The travel disruptions come after the Airplane Mechanics Fraternal Association members walked off the job on Friday afternoon, stating WestJet's "unwillingness to negotiate with the union made the strike inevitable."

The job action comes after union members rejected a deal from WestJet earlier this month and after two weeks of tense negotiations between the two parties, which resulted in the federal government stepping in and mandating WestJet and the union go to binding arbitration.

AMFA leadership posted a letter from the Canada Industrial Relations Board regarding its decision in which it said that the ministerial referral “does not have the effect of suspending the right to strike or lockout.”

WestJet says it's "extremely outraged at these actions and will hold AMFA 100 per cent accountable for the unnecessary stress and costs incurred as a result."

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan, who said the order from the Canada Industrial Relations Board was "clearly inconsistent" with the direction he provided, weighed in again on Saturday, telling both parties to work together with the board to get a deal done.

– with files from The Canadian Press