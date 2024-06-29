Kelowna's Denim on the Diamond adds Chance Peña to lineup

Photo: Chance Pe

Yet another artist has been added to Kelowna's Denim on the Diamond schedule.

The homegrown music festival will be taking over City Park from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, with a wide range of musical artists. While the festival's main headliners were announced back in February, organizers recently announced the addition of Chance Peña to the lineup, who'll be playing on Sept. 1.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter was a contestant on The Voice when he was just 15 years old, and he's since co-wrote a song for John Legend and more recently been featured on Kygo's song Louder.

His song In My Room has a more than 286 million streams on Spotify alone.

Peña was born in Texas but now calls Los Angeles home, and he's described as “an old-soul folk singer and producer” who “has been honing a sound that is both unrestrained and brimming with emotional depth, all underscored by an unwavering commitment to authenticity.”

Denim on the Diamond will also see performances by Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, KALEO, K.Flay and Bishop Briggs, among many others

More information and tickets to the event can be found here.