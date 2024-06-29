Dachshund abandoned off Postill Lake Road finds new home with rescuer

Photo: BC SPCA Dave and Karen picking up Wilfred at the BC SPCA animal centre

There was a happy ending for a dachshund who was found abandoned in a pet carrier off Postill Lake Road earlier this year.

Back in March, Dave was getting ready to hit the trails on his mountain bike off Postill Lake Road when he noticed a light reflecting off something down an embankment. When he went to check it out, he discovered an emaciated dachshund covered in feces and urine trapped inside a pet carrier.

Dave and his partner Karen brought the small dog to a vet clinic and once he had stabilized, the pup was then released to the local BC SPCA. Staff there named him Wilfred.

Castanet reported on Wildfred's discovery back in April. Shannon Paille, manager of the BC SPCA’s Kelowna animal centre, said Wilfred's previous owner could not be located.

But Wilfred's rescuer was more than happy to welcome the little guy into their family.

“We were so delighted to see how much Wilfred had changed when we went to the animal centre to bring him home,” says Karen. “He only weighed seven pounds and he could barely walk when he arrived at the veterinary clinic. Now he weighs 11 [pounds] and he is running around and playing with so much energy!”

Karen and Dave decided to keep the name Wilfred, as they figured “Willie the wonder wienie” was the perfect name for him.

“This poor little guy has already been through so much, we didn’t want to confuse him with a name change – and it suits him,” Karen added.

She says since going home with them, Wilfred has had plenty of energy and has a big personality.

“The first day he did something that shocked Dave and I,” says Karen. “He was roaming around, checking out his new home. I was preparing dinner on the kitchen island and all of a sudden Willie jumps three feet in the air to see what I was doing. Dave and I just looked at each other. We couldn’t believe what had just happened.”

Wilfred is also getting along famously with Karen and Dave's Aussie doodle Harper.

“I didn’t know how Harper would be with a new dog in the home, she is pretty quiet, but they whip each other up,” Karen said. “Dave and I watch them run around the kitchen island, sofa, out onto the deck and the yard together. We laugh all the time.

“They have breakfast and dinner together and then they immediately go pull toys out of the bin and start playing. Just adorable.”

Overall, Karen and Dave have been thrilled to have Wilfred join their family after the little pup came so close to death earlier this year.

“He has been the best addition to our family,” Karen says. “Every night he sleeps curled up right beside [Dave] and Harper sleeps next to me. We are just so happy with our beautiful, furry family.”