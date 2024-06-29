Section of Kelowna's Raymer Avenue will be closed beginning next week for a watermain replacement

Photo: City of Kelowna

A section of Kelowna's Raymer Avenue will be closed for most of the summer, with a watermain replacement project beginning next week.

The City of Kelowna says Phase 1 of the watermain replacement on Raymer Avenue will begin on Tuesday, July 2, closing the road between Gordon Drive and Mappin Court.

The closure is expected to remain in place through to September, although residents of the block will still be able to access the area.

Construction is expected to go through the summer between 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, although some work may occur during evenings, overnight and on weekends.

“The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during construction and apologize in advance for any inconvenience,” City spokesperson Tom Wilson said in a press release.

The project will see the existing cast iron watermain be replaced with a new PVC main. The estimated cost of the work is $850,000.

Phase 2 of the project will involve replacing the watermain along Raymer from Mappin Court to Ethel Street, but it's not clear when that work will begin.