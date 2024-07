Photo: Contributed

With demolition now complete, construction is now set to begin on Kelowna’s new Canadian Tire store.

Construction can now begin after the company was issued a $15 million building permit this week.

The 108,000 square foot store is being built on the site of the former Costco at the corner of Highway 97 and 33.

Company officials had indicated they would be spending upwards of $25 million for the store, expected to be complete sometime next year.