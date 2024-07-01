UBCO researchers examine what it means to be Canadian in multi-year survey

Photo: UBCO

University of British Columbia Okanagan professor Dr. Catherine Broom has been studying what it means to be Canadian for the past two years.

The associate professor with the Okanagan School of Education, wants to know what Canadians will be celebrating this Canada Day—what it means to be a Canadian and how to educate for this.

Dr. Broom, along with her graduate assistant Dr. Camille Rousseau, has been gathering data from an online survey that invites Canadians to share their views on citizenship, identity and citizenship education.

Since the survey’s launch two years ago, more than 500 people have participated—predominately females between the ages of 19 and 25, and those living in Western Canada. Early findings suggest that this year’s Canada Day celebrations may be somewhat quiet, particularly among younger Canadians.

“Respondents generally report feeling a sense of belonging and pride in Canada at 58 per cent and 44 per cent respectively,” says Dr. Broom. “However, many have been reflecting on whether being proud of Canada is appropriate given the country’s historical wrongs and contemporary issues."

Among some of the other findings and concerns revealed by the survey are housing, economic instability, addressing Canada’s historical wrongs, climate change and social inequality.



“On a positive note, participants’ hope for the future of Canada is that it be a welcoming nation of inclusivity, tolerance and acceptance,” says Dr. Broom.



The research is ongoing and is open to adults across Canada.

For more information or to participate in the survey click here.

By the end of this research, Dr. Broom hopes to develop recommendations for school citizenship education programs that address participants’ feedback and bring Canadians together.