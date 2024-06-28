Kangaroo Creek Farm applies to permanently legalize zoning in Ellison

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Kangaroo Creek Farm is on the way to making its temporary arrangement in Ellison a permanent one.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan board voted Thursday to send a zoning text amendment proposal by the petting zoo to a public hearing.

The Kangaroo Creek Farm moved to its current location east of the Kelowna Airport in 2020, operating under a temporary-use permit on the agricultural property that is set to expire in 2025.

Zoo ownership has applied for a site-specific zoning amendment that will allow the continued operation of the business into the future.

“They employ many from the area,” said Kevin Kraft, Director Central Okanagan East Electoral Area. An RDCO staff report noted the zoo employs 52 people during seasonal operations and five staff year-round.

The zoo draws 1,900 visitors in July and August. Kraft said the Old Vernon Road corridor could use road improvements by the provincial government and applauded the petting zoo for implementing a booking system.

“Because it's been busy, not getting out of hand, but it's getting to that point,” he said.

The property is flagged for potential land acquisition by the Kelowna Airport between 2036 and 2045, something raised by multiple board members.

“I don’t think we can thank them enough for the well-run business that they have,” said Kelowna mayor Tom Dyas, adding the zoo brings a lot to the community.

“I just don’t want to mislead to a degree that there is an assumption that permanent means 50 or 100 years,” he continued.

RDCO staff said the possible expropriation of the land in over a decade falls outside of the scope of the zoning proposal.

A public hearing for the zoning amending will be held July 25, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.