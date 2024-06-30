Rental housing proposed for Lake Country Home Hardware location

Photo: Google Earth

Lake Country council will review a plan to replace Home Hardware with a mixed-use rental development.

According to an application for council, the property owner is looking to rezone the property at the corner of Woodsdale and Bottom Woods Lake roads from Service Commercial to Town Centre Commercial.

The present Home Hardware store would be demolished to make way for the project.

While exact details are not included within the current application, the Town Centre Commercial zone would allow for a building height of four storeys with a density bonus allowance to six storeys.

The development does state commercial applications would be included on the ground floor with residential uses above.

A covenant was placed on the property in 2009 restricting land use to commercial applications only, however staff recommended removing the covenant to allow the project to proceed.

Staff also expedited the application after the developer agreed to a covenant limiting the building to rental apartments only for a period of 10 years.

Planning staff are recommending council approve the application when it meets Tuesday.