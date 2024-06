Photo: Nicholas Johansen

Emergency crews had to respond to a fire at the corner of Ethel Street and Baillie Avenue at Kelowna's tent city just after 2 p.m. Friday.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded quickly and managed to put the blaze out. Kelowna RCMP also responded to the scene.

It's unclear if there are any injuries but an eyewitness indicated that everyone appears to be OK.