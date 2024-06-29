Wibit Splash Park open in Kelowna for 2024 summer season

The Wibit Splash Park has opened on Okanagan Lake in Kelowna for the 2024 summer season, giving people of all ages a chance to explore the floating jungle gym.

Described by its manager as a great place to do some "water parkour," you can expect to be doing a lot of jumping, rolling, running and splashing, all while having fun with family and friends.

“It can be a little slippery at times, so it’s kind of fun to slip and fall in, so definitely expect to jump in the water a little bit," said manager Ashlyn Chadwick.

"Over there you can see our Ogopogo, there you can climb up and bounce around in the middle and then there’s a big slide off, and even jump off if you want to."

The splash park has two different offers this year, including a full-day pass and a two-hour end-of-day pass.

“Our $34 pass is all day, so you can come and go as much as you like, especially Canada Day weekend where you can go in the park, come back, go see a parade, go walk around downtown and see all the fun and exciting stuff going on. Our $24 package is just after 5:30 p.m. for those last two hours if you just want to jump in the park,” said Chadwick.

While parents are encouraged to stay on the beach to supervise their children, the park does have at least two lifeguards in place at all times and holds a max capacity of 250 people.

“Rules and regulations here at our Wibit are just that we don’t accept any pushing, shoving or bullying. Just be nice to everyone on the park. And just some safety stuff, we want your lifejacket kept on at all times and just no one going under the pieces. If you need help up, just wave over a guard and we are happy to help you out.”

Rain or shine throughout the summer, Wibit will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and you’re encouraged to sign up online for a 20 per cent discount.