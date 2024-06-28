Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna to be replaced, expanded

Photo: Castanet/file

The Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna is being replaced and expanded, announced health minister Adrian Dix on Friday.

Interior Health will build a new four-storey long-term care home on the current Cottonwoods Care Centre site at 2255 Ethel St., growing the capacity of the centre from 221 beds built in 1976, to 314 beds when the project is completed in 2029.

“Everyone deserves to know as they age that high-quality health-care services will be available when they’re needed, including assisted living and long-term care, close to home,” said Dix in a news release.

“I would like to thank the regional hospital district for its partnership as we transform the Cottonwoods Care Centre by bringing modern, state-of-the-art technology and care to the community, and delivering on our promise to better support central Okanagan seniors and their families.”

The new Cottonwoods will be designed as “households” accommodating 12 or 18 residents in single-bed rooms with private washrooms. The care home will include the social and recreational spaces found in a typical home-like environment, such as a living room, dining room, activity space and access to the outdoors, said the provincial announcement.

A variety of community spaces and services are also being promised, including art and activity rooms, a hair salon, a sacred space and a 25-space adult day program for people living more independently in the community. A child care space with capacity for 37 children is also being added.

The new facility will also be designed with features for people experiencing dementia.

“Replacing Cottonwoods with a modern care home will be a great addition to the Central Okanagan,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health.

“With this new home, our seniors living at Cottonwoods will benefit from an improved health-care environment in a home-like setting. I know staff and residents will greatly appreciate the upgraded rooms and amenities the new home will provide.”

The project will cost $186.87 million and will be shared by the provincial government through Interior Health, and the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District.

Construction is expected to start in 2026 and will complete in 2029.