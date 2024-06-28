Tactical police swarm Kelowna's Dilworth neighbourhood

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

UPDATE 10:44 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP and the Southeast Emergency Response Team are focused on a house in the 700 block of Cassiar Crescent, on Dilworth Mountain.

Residents in the area tell Castanet there is a sniper with a weapon trained on the house and officers are directing the occupants of the home to come out with their hands up.

ORIGINAL 10:31 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP deployed its tactical Emergency Response Team and multiple police vehicles to the Dilworth area of Kelowna Friday morning.

Officers are stationed in the area of Cassiar Crescent and Cassiar Road.

A police drone is in the air and one resident in the area tells Castanet the incident started just before 10 a.m. Friday and he heard a loud bang at approximately 10:10 a.m.

Castanet has a reporter on the way to the scene and we will update the story as soon as more information becomes available.