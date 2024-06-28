Tactical police have now left Kelowna's Dilworth neighbourhood

UPDATE 11:17 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP and the Emergency Response Team are in the process of clearing the scene in the 700 block of Cassiar Crescent, on Dilworth Mountain.

RCMP investigators have now entered a home at 727 Cassiar Crescent, and are gathering evidence after surrounding the home.

The house is divided into two suites, one up and one down. It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.

Police remain on the scene but roads in the area are now open.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.

UPDATE 10:44 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP and the Southeast Emergency Response Team are focused on a house in the 700 block of Cassiar Crescent, on Dilworth Mountain.

Residents in the area tell Castanet there is a sniper with a weapon trained on the house and officers are directing the occupants of the home to come out with their hands up.

ORIGINAL 10:31 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP deployed its tactical Emergency Response Team and multiple police vehicles to the Dilworth area of Kelowna Friday morning.

Officers are stationed in the area of Cassiar Crescent and Cassiar Road.

A police drone is in the air and one resident in the area tells Castanet the incident started just before 10 a.m. Friday and he heard a loud bang at approximately 10:10 a.m.

Castanet has a reporter on the way to the scene and we will update the story as soon as more information becomes available.