Road paving to close Gordon Drive in Upper Mission for two days

As Kelowna continues to grow, so does the road construction.

Starting the Wednesday after Canada Day this year, Gordon Drive will be closed to through traffic for paving between Frost Road to South Perimeter Way.

This project is part of the city's road renewal program and will slow traffic in the Upper Mission area for an estimated 48 hours.

Drivers and cyclists should expect delays and give themselves extra time to find an alternative route.

The city says safety personnel and signage will be visible on site and that construction should remain within regular hours between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., however work may occur outside of these hours to minimize the impact on residents in the neighbourhood.