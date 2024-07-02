Amy Winehouse tribute worthy of Las Vegas coming to Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

An Amy Winehouse tribute act is touring the Okanagan later this year.

The Passion of Amy Winehouse—Back to Black Featuring: Heidi Munro honours the late Amy Winehouse and features professional musicians from across Canada.



Munro and the Back To Black Band will be in Vernon and Kelowna in November and Penticton in July.

The performance has been called a celebration of a gifted and raw artist. Munro's trademark 'no holds barred' vocal style and passionate performance captures the essence of Amy Winehouse.

“Heidi Munro's production of 'Back to Black' tribute to Amy Winehouse was a show worthy of any stage in Las Vegas," says the American Federation of Musicians 553.

The show is described as lending itself to the depth of Winehouses’ honest, and controversial artistry and will feature her signature, jazz and hip-hop-infused poetic songs.

Munro a well-known and award-winning performer and singer from Saskatchewan has received praise for her shows.

The show playing first at the Dream Cafe in Penticton on July 23, November 22 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, and in Kelowna on November 25 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.