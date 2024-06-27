Kelowna group wants city to do more to protect its urban canopy

The Kelowna Tree Protectors are urging the city to do more to protect its urban forest after the municipality released a draft set of new tree protection bylaws.

Seventy-eight per cent of Kelowna trees are found on private property, but the new 10-year plan from the city fails to mention anything to do with private tree bylaws.

That is something Kelowna Tree Protectors, a group dedicated to the city's urban tree canopy, believes should be a top priority.

“Not having a tree protection bylaw for the trees on private property is an issue because we could end up losing trees over the years as developments happen and when people take out trees that exist around their homes,” said Beverley Kalmakoff, a Kelowna resident of 50 years and a member of Kelowna Tree Protectors.

“We’re not asking for a policy that’s going to make it difficult for people, but if they have to have a tree removed because it’s old or it’s in the way of construction or something like that, if there’s a big tree there it should be replaced with other trees somewhere in the city.”

Beverley tells Castanet there are 58 other communities in B.C. with a private tree bylaw in place and that Kelowna should follow in their footsteps. However, the city has a different opinion.

After doing their own research and talking to other municipalities that have this private tree bylaw, the City of Kelowna says they did not find private tree bylaws to have much benefit to the city or the homeowner.

“What we heard was that a lot of municipalities struggle with enforcing their tree bylaws," said Jennifer Miles, planner specialist with the climate action and environmental stewardship department for the City of Kelowna.

"It requires a lot of extra staff and bylaw enforcement time, and it often leads to staff spending time on legal battles that aren’t really helping get trees in the ground or preventing trees from being lost in the first place because the enforcement happens after the tree is sadly gone."

While Kelowna Tree Protectors fear numbers will drop as developments continue in Canada’s fastest growing city, the city believes their plan is the best way forward.

Miles says they are hoping to add more public trees to the city's canopy, particularly in the urban centres through boulevards and street trees.

She says the urban forest strategy is trying to balance and recognize the challenges to enforce bylaws on private property while also encouraging local residents to enjoy their space and do what makes the most sense for them.

The city is now collecting feedback on its Sustainable Urban Forest Strategy here.