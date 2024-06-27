Police investigating alleged assault at home in Rutland

Photo: Rob Gibson

Police are at a home in Rutland investigating an alleged assault.

Neighbourhood residents say upwards of 10 RCMP cruisers rushed to the 700 block of Galbraith Place at roughly 1:30 p.m.

Officers attended a home and placed crime scene tape around the area.

That crime scene tape had been removed by the time a reporter arrived at the scene.

Officers are now conducting interviews outside the home.

“There is no risk to public safety and officers will likely be on scene for a little longer,” said a brief statement from RCMP that confirmed the assault investigation.