Kelowna man describes chaotic police chase involving Taser and half-naked man

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna man who found himself in the middle of a police chase on Harvey Ave. Tuesday morning says it was a chaotic situation like he's never seen before.

"He ran right past my vehicle," said Cliff Kerr, explaining he was heading to work at Kelowna's airport at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when he heard sirens and spotted a commotion.

"We're coming up to the stoplight. The police vehicle was ahead by [Lakeland Plaza]. There were lights there... So we all moved over to the left to get around it. And then he came flying through. So the light turned red and we all got stuck there," described Kerr.

Kerr paints a picture of confusion describing how a police truck pulled in front of northbound traffic on Harvey Ave. before he spotted a half-naked man running towards oncoming traffic.

"I don't know if he was in shorts, or if it was underwear, but he was running between all the vehicles and the police running after him, Taser drawn. I think they shot three times at him. I don't know if they hit him."

Kerr says he spotted 10 police vehicles and at least one officer had a rifle drawn and the half-naked man was running through the vehicles in an attempt to evade capture.

"He was running in between the cars. He checked the door of a white van to see if he could get in through the door. Like I said, one RCMP had his Taser and he shot at him a few times. I don't know if he missed a couple of times and then got him or if the fella took all that."

Kelowna RCMP confirms that a video shared with Castanet showing police officers chasing a half-naked man down Harvey Avenue near Ellis on Tuesday is related to an incident involving a man attempting to enter a school bus with multiple children onboard.

Kerr says he didn't witness that attempt, but did see several school buses in the area.

"I thought whatever happened must have been before this. There were actually two school buses in that bit of traffic but I believe they were both empty," says kerr.

Mar Jok Elementary School sent out an email to parents explaining that the incident involved grade two and three students who were on a school bus Tuesday morning, headed to a bowling alley when the incident took place.

"At one point, the person unsuccessfully attempted to open the door of the bus. At this time, the police officers physically stopped the person, using a Taser. These actions were in view of some of the children on the bus," says the email from Mar Jok Elementary.

RCMP now have the man in custody and he is facing multiple offences.

"He will remain in custody on the strength of outstanding B.C. warrants and this new investigation. This incident took place on Harvey Ave. and involves multiple witnesses, including passengers of a school bus," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Kerr says he was never worried for his own safety and given the circumstances, he says the police seemed to be doing a good job.

"It was an entertaining drive to work."